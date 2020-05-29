Who is Olivia Bolton?

In July 2019, Tom was photographed holding hands and cuddling up to one of his childhood friends, named Olivia Bolton, so everyone quickly assumed that they were dating. That is, until April 2020, when rumors hit the web that they had split. Yep, according to The Daily Mail, Tom and Olivia decided to go their separate ways after almost a year together.

“Tom and Olivia remain very close but decided recently it was best for them to be just friends rather than a couple,” a source told the outlet.

So who was the lucky lady? We did some investigating, and it turns out, the two may have actually known each other since they were kids! Get this, you guys — there’s a picture making its way around Twitter of what appears to be the actor and the blonde beauty from when they were little. How cute is that?!

And source close to the Spider-Man star told The Sun at the time, “Tom and Olivia’s family have been friends for years but it took some time for Tom and Olivia to realize the connection between them. Tom’s been dogged with rumors about who he’s dating so finally being public with Olivia has been a massive relief for him. All their friends and family think they make a lovely couple. He is totally smitten”

According to the outlet, Olivia is a digital producer who currently resides in London. And she definitely seems like she’s has no interest in being in the spotlight. She has an Instagram account (which Tom follows) with over 200 posts, but its unfortunately on private. Ugh, we wonder how many adorable selfies with the cutie she has on there.