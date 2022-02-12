Brotherly bond! Tom Holland has a close-knit family, and some of his brothers are even following in his acting footsteps.

While the Spider-Man: Homecoming star may be arguably the most famous among his three siblings — Harry, Sam and Paddy Holland — fans have become invested in the bond these four share. As Tom’s career has continued to grow, Harry is often spotted alongside his big brother on various film sets. Not to mention, he was even cast in a scene for the 2021 movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“We cast Harry, and he’s on set,” the Onward actor recalled during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show in December 2021. “I go up to the stunt coordinator, and I’m like, ‘Please, just whatever you do with the stunt, make it so he’s upside down.’ We’re doing the scene. Harry’s upside down swinging back and forth. Bless him, he’s doing a really good job. And as the day’s going on, he’s got these lines and he’s starting to forget his lines and his eyes are about to pop out of his head. But the icing on the cake — and I don’t think he actually knows this — we saw the film the other day and they’ve cut the scene. It’s not in the film.”

Even though Harry’s scene didn’t make it into the movie, he’s still working alongside his brother. According to Tom’s November 2021 GQ interview, the siblings are writing a movie together. The Cherry star has actually spoken at length about his relationship with his brothers — especially Harry — in various interviews. When appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December 2019, the talk show host noted “he works for you,” to which Tom joked, “Well, I really work for him if I’m honest.”

The British star continued, “We’re trying to set up a production company together, and we’ve been writing a script together, and I work for him. … If Harry wasn’t in my life, I wouldn’t have made it here tonight.”

Tom went on to call himself “stupid,” noting that his brother “has to tell me where to go all the time.” Then, the Avengers: Endgame star launched into a story about his other brother, Sam.

“My brother Sam is training to be a chef right now,” Tom explained. “On Spider-Man 2, the studio was like, ‘Would you like a chef?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, but I’ll find my own one.’ And I got them to hire Sam, and he just basically lived at my house and cooked for us every day. It was amazing.”

Scroll through our gallery to meet Tom’s brothers.

