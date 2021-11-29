Even celebrities can’t get enough of Tom Holland and Zendaya‘s relationship! While the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars have briefly spoken of their romance, having only confirmed their love in November 2021, their famous friends have spilled some tea about the couple.

Following the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming in July 2017, fans immediately hoped that Tom and Zendaya would date in real life. While they often denied that things between them were romantic, the pair confirmed longtime rumors about their relationship in July 2021. At the time, The New York Post’s Page Six obtained photos of the two stars kissing in Tom’s car during a Los Angeles outing.

“It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive,” Zendaya told GQ in November 2021 of the moment their relationship went public. “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own. … I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

During the same interview, Tom agreed and opened up about the downsides of dating in the public eye.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” the Cherry star explained. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

Despite their social media followers and fans obsessing over their every move, Tom and Zendaya still have nothing but amazing things to say about each other.

“Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity,” the British star also told GQ. “She is so good at being the role model for young guys and girls. When anyone comes up, like ‘Can I have a picture?,’ it’s never a bad time. Whereas my initial reaction was: ‘Why are you talking to me? Leave me alone.’ ”

Tom and Zendaya aren’t the only ones who’ve publicly gushed over one another. Some of their famous friends have commented on their relationship. Scroll through our gallery to see what other stars have said.

