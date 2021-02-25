Marvel is back with a brand-new Spider-Man movie, and both Tom Holland and Zendaya are set to reprise their roles!

After months of waiting (and tons of teasing from the cast), February 2021 brought a pretty major announcement that Peter Parker, MJ and the gang would be hitting the big screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. When announcing the new title, Zendaya and fellow costar Jacob Batalon poked fun at the fact that Tom can’t keep secrets about his films. While they argued over him revealing spoilers on social media, the camera panned to the film’s title, and Marvel fans everywhere rejoiced.

“It’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made,” the British actor told Variety about the third Spider-Man in February 2021. “You sit down, read the script and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little s–t who happens to be Spider-Man in it.”

With a teaser like that, there’s no doubt that it’s going to be good! Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Spider-Man: No Way Home so far — including release date, plot and full cast.

