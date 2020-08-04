Prepare yourselves, people, because the first look at Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson‘s upcoming Netflix film, The Devil All The Time, is finally here! Yep, on Monday, August 3, the streaming service dropped the first batch of photos from the movie, and from the looks of it, this is one flick we won’t want to miss.

For those who missed it, it was previously announced that the movie would premiere on Netflix on September 16, 2020 — a little over a month away. The thriller — based off the book by Donald Ray Pollock — will follow Tom as Arvin Russell and Robert as Preston Teagardin. The entire thing is set to take place in Ohio following World War II, and according to the streaming service, it’s all about “a cast of compelling and bizarre characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s.”

“Desperate to save his dying wife, a man turns to prayer — and more extreme measures,” Netflix added to its synopsis.

Aside from Tom and Robert, the movie also stars Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge — a truly star-studded cast. Unfortunately for fans, there’s no trailer just yet, but we seriously hope we get one soon!

During a recent interview with EW, Tom spoke out about the movie and revealed why he decided to take the role.

“I guess it was the challenge of doing a different accent, playing the rural kid, a period film, a new director. Everything ticked the boxes for me,” the 24-year-old gushed. He also opened up about the shooting in Alabama and said, “It was interesting. We were in Birmingham and we shot out of the city quite a lot in rural parts of the state. I like to work on films where a location can be as big a character as you are in the film and Alabama definitely served that purpose and brought this really rural visceral vibe to the process.” OK, we need it to be September 16, right now!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.