Prepare yourselves, people, because Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland‘s new movie is coming soon! Yep, Netflix confirmed that The Devil All the Time will hit the streaming service on September 16, 2020, and we can’t wait to see these two on our TV screens together.

For those who missed it, the thriller — based off the book by Donald Ray Pollock — will follow Tom as Arvin Russell and Robert as Preston Teagardin. The entire thing takes place in Ohio following World War II, and according to the streaming service, is all about “a cast of compelling and bizarre characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s.”

“Desperate to save his dying wife, a man turns to prayer — and more extreme measures,” Netflix added to its synopsis.

Mark your calendars for Tom Holland

Bill Skarsgard

Riley Keough

Jason Clarke

Sebastian Stan

Robert Pattinson

Haley Bennett

Mia Wasikowska

Eliza Scanlen

Harry Melling

Pokey LaFarge in THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, from director Antonio Campos, coming to Netflix globally 16 September pic.twitter.com/ZQm35ilMyf — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 16, 2020

Yep it’s safe to say that this is going to be the actors like we’ve never seen them before! Aside from Tom and Robert, the movie also stars Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge — a truly star-studded cast. Although there’s no trailer or sneak peek of what fans can expect just yet, we seriously hope to get a first look at the film sometime soon!

As fans know, The Devil All The Time marks the second time that the Spider-Man and Twilight star have worked together. That’s right, previously, the pair teamed up for the 2017 flick The Lost City of Z, which had them both working together as explorers. Obviously, Marvel fans will also recognize that Sebastian and Tom have also been in movies together, most notably, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War.

So, if you need us until this movie officially premieres in September, we’ll be preparing by binge-watching all these major Hollywood names in their past films together.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.