It looks like Stranger Things star Noah Schanpp is gunning for Tom Holland‘s job! The 15-year-old actor recently revealed that he wanted to replace the British actor in the role of Spider-Man to act alongside Zendaya.

When asked what character he would love to bring to life, Noah revealed that he has dreams to play the web-shooting superhero.

“We got to get rid of whoever is in it now,” he joked during an interview with Build on Wednesday, February 5. “No, but I love Tom Holland. Just once he gets older. I love Tom Holland.”

Once he realized that his longtime celebrity crush played Spider-Man’s love interest in the series of films, Noah explained further why the role is meant to be.

“And Zendaya’s in it and I love Zendaya. It’s like the perfect [opportunity],” he said. “Tom Holland can be like the other Spider-Man.”

As fans know, Noah previously revealed his love for the Euphoria star at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

At the time, the actor told Variety, “Zendaya’s here. She’s so pretty. I love her.”

The two stars didn’t get to meet at that particular awards show, but one year later at the 2019 People’s Choice Award, photos surfaced of Noah and Zendaya chatting each other up during the ceremony.

Unfortunately for Noah, he might have some competition for Zendaya’s heart. His Build interview came out just a few days after she was spotted hanging out in New York City with her rumored boyfriend, Jacob Elordi.

On February 3, 2020, the two stars were photographed hanging out and they even shared what appeared to be a romantic smooch! Yep, in the pictures, Jacob could be seen tenderly kissing Zendaya’s head as they sat on a bench together.

“They were showing each other things on their phones and laughing,” an eyewitness told E! News. “She seemed to be really enjoy being with him. At one point he reached over and kissed her on the forehead. She had a big smile on her face and was very comfortable with them.”

