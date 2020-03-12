Fans pretty much lost it when Zendaya‘s new HBO teen drama series, titled Euphoria premiered in June 2019. Now, the cast is officially gearing up for their second season to drop and, from the look of it, viewers won’t have to wait too long for Season 2.

On December 16, 2020, HBO confirmed that the Drake-produced show would return for a new season in 2020. For those who missed it, she show — based on the 2012 Israeli series of the same name — followed a group of high school students as they deal with teenage issues including the pressure of finding themselves, dealing with trauma, social media, friendship and love.

Ever since the first season came to an end fans have had a lot of questions. Will the same cast return for a second season? What’s going to happen on season two? When will the show premiere? Are there going to be new characters? Don’t worry because J-14 has you covered with everything there is to know about Euphoria season two.

Scroll through our gallery to check out a complete guide to everything Euphoria season two.

