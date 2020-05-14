See if you can spot all your favorite celebs! That’s right, Kim Petras just teamed up with a bunch of big names for the brand new music video to go along with her latest track “Malibu.” Shot in their various homes, stars like Demi Lovato, Madelaine Petsch, Jessie J, Paris Hilton, Jonathan Van Ness, Benito Skinner, Pabllo Vittar, Charli XCX, Aly & AJ, Scott Hoying, Aquaria, Todrick Hall, Loren Gray, Nikita Dragun, Amanda Lepore, Dorian Electra, Brittany Broski, Bowen Yang, Slayyyter, Daniel Preda, Gabriel Fontana and Theodora Quinliva put on their best bathing suits, jumped in the pool and danced along to this summer-themed track.

“My nails soft peach and the sea salt’s sinking in / Ooh, baby, I don’t need anything / It’s all been beachy since you came crashing in / And all your kisses taste like / Malibu (Woo) / And all your kisses taste like (Like) / Malibu (Like Malibu, (woo) / C’mon, yeah, baby,” the track’s upbeat lyrics read. There’s no doubt this is one song we’ll be listening to all summer long!

As fans know, this isn’t the only epic music video that former Disney Channel starlet Demi has made an appearance in lately. Yep, the singer and her rumored man Max Ehrich confirmed their relationship with a swoon-worthy smooch in the music video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande‘s epic collaboration, “Stuck With U.” Aside from Demi and Max, this was also a star-studded visual filmed at home. That’s right, celebrities like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Ayesha and Stephen Curry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chance the Rapper, Lil Dicky, Michael Bublé, Kate Hudson, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Jaden Smith, Liz Gillies and Scooter Braun also made some pretty epic appearances alongside the musicians’ fans and medical workers on the frontlines during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Honestly, we’re so here for all these amazing celebrity cameos in every music video from here on out!

