It looks like Cheryl Cole is not here for people throwing shade towards her relationship with Liam Payne. During a recent episode of The Greatest Dancer, the singer (who is a judge on the British TV series) got pissed after fellow judge Todrick Hall dissed the One Direction singer.

After a tap dancer named Jordan Crouch blew the judges panel — which is also made up of Oti Mabuse and Glee‘s Matthew Morrison — away, Oti started gushing over him.

“I feel like I want a baby right now, and when my baby grows up I want him to date my baby girl,” she said.

“He would be really old for her,’ Matthew responded.

But when Todrick jumped in, Cheryl was not amused.

“Well maybe you can date him a few years after he was on the show,” the dancer (who fans may recognize from Taylor Swift‘s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video) quipped. “That’s been done before.”

As fans know, Cheryl and the “Strip That Down” crooner first met when she was a judge and he was a contestant on The X Factor. They entered into a relationship more than eight years later, and fans were pretty shook. The two stars were together for almost two years before they split, and they even welcomed a son named Bear together.

Cheryl quickly shot Todrick a nasty look as she yelled, “The shade! Oh, I’ll get you back.”

The awkward moment comes just weeks after the former Girls Aloud member low-key dissed her ex. During an interview with The Times, she opened up about her dating history and admitted that she tends to pick guys who have qualities that she “hates.”

“I’m just not very good at choosing. I think I’ve always had a bit of that disease where I’m a kind of contradiction,” she explained. “I’m attracted to people who have traits I hate, if that makes any sense to you? Because it makes no sense to me. It’s almost like, ‘Can I help them?‘”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.