This may be hard to believe, but Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole‘s son, Bear, is almost 3 years old already! That’s right, March 22, 2020, will be the little cutie’s third birthday! Wow, it seriously feels like it was just yesterday that he was born!

“I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favorite memory I have so far,” the “Strip That Down” singer wrote right after he and his ex-girlfriend welcomed Bear almost three years ago. “I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true. We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.”

Although the One Direction heartthrob and the Girls Aloud singer have kept their son pretty private since then, they’ve posted a few pics of him over the last two years. And every time they do, fans pretty much lose it. J-14 rounded up all the adorable photos that are out there so far of Bear, so prepare for some cuteness overload. Scroll through our gallery to see them.

