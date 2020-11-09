He’s moving on! Liam Hemsworth seems to be pretty serious with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks a little over a year after his split from ex-wife Miley Cyrus. The Australian actor and the model were photographed together while celebrating his eldest brother Luke Hemsworth‘s 40th birthday on November 7, 2020. Liam’s brother and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth shared a photo of the entire family, which included his wife Elsa Pataky and Gabriella.

The Instagram pic came a month after sources told Us Weekly in September 2020 that Liam and Gabriella were “going strong” and “quarantining together” in Australia amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Liam has some movie projects coming up and is happy to be living in Australia and being able to spend his downtime with Gabriella,” the insider told the publication at the time. “They’re both secure in their relationship and Gabriella isn’t worried that Liam has any lingering feelings for Miley and isn’t intimidated by their relationship.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors in December 2019 after the Daily Mail obtained photos of Gabriella meeting Liam’s parents.

Prior to his current relationship, Liam experienced a series of ups and downs throughout his 10-year relationship with Miley that led to their eventual split in August 2019. The former couple met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and seemed inseparable. They first got engaged in June 2012 but went their separate ways in 2013. After a few years apart, the couple were back on again in 2016. Two years later, they officially tied the knot in a secret ceremony in December 2018 hosted at the former Disney Channel star’s home in the Nashville area. Miley and Liam separated eight months later, with the actor filing for divorce in August 2019.

The couple finalized their divorce in January 2020, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time. Since then, Liam has kept his side of the split under wraps, only telling Australian Mens Healthin May 2020 that he’s been focused on “rebuilding.” Now, he seems to have officially moved on!

Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Liam and Gabriella’s relationship.

