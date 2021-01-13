Hollywood hottie! Liam Hemsworth is off the market, once again, but before he found love with current girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, the actor was romantically linked to a few famous faces in the past.

Famously, the Hunger Games star was in an on-and-off relationship with Miley Cyrus for almost 10 years after meeting and falling in love on The Last Song set in 2009. After an eight-month marriage, the couple called it quits one final time in August 2019. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” a rep told Us Weekly in a statement following the breakup.

Between his time with Miley and after their divorce, Liam was rumored to have brief relationships with Eiza Gonzalez, Nina Dobrev, Maika Monroe and Maddison Brown. As for his relationship with Gabriella, the pair first sparked romance speculation in December 2019 and after a year together, sources told E! News in January 2021 that the model “brings out the best in him.”

After he and Miley split, Liam told Australian Men’s Health in April 2020 that he was focused on “rebuilding.” From the sound of it, he’s moved on from all his past relationships! To celebrate his newfound love, J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and unpack all of Liam’s famous flings. Scroll through our gallery for the actor’s complete dating history!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.