Not holding back! Miley Cyrus seemingly opened up about her past relationship with Liam Hemsworth in songs on her latest album Plastic Hearts, which hit streaming services on Friday, November 27.

Although she has yet to confirm who the songs are about, fans of the former Disney Channel star, 28, decoded the lyrics on her latest record and have reason to believe that she’s finally saying goodbye to her 10-year relationship with the Australian actor, 30.

When the former flames first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009, they immediately hit it off. After a few years together, they announced their engagement in June 2012 but split for the first time in 2013. Miley and Liam spent a few years apart but eventually rekindled their romance in 2016 and two years later, in December 2018, got married during a secret ceremony at the Hannah Montana star’s Tennessee home. Eight months later, they separated in August 2019 with the Isn’t it Romantic actor filing for divorce. The divorce was finalized in January 2020, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time.

They’ve both since moved on with new relationships. Liam has been romantically linked to model Gabriella Brooks since December 2019, while Miley, for her part, publicly dated both reality star Kaitlynn Carter and singer Cody Simpson in the past. Now, the songstress seems to be closing the Liam chapter in her life for good, especially with these new songs that seem to be inspired by her divorce.

Which Plastic Hearts songs appear to be about Miley's relationship with Liam?

