The Cyrus family feud rumors just “Can’t Be Tamed.” Reports have claimed that Miley Cyrus and her family have been at odds for the past two years.

Keep reading to see a completely timeline to the alleged drama!

We all remember the adorable bond that Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus shared while on the Disney show Hannah Montana, as their daughter-father bond wasn’t just for the cameras, it was their real life.

However, a shake to the Cyrus family apparently began after Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus separated in April 2022. Rumors spread that a family rift had occurred as the former couple began new relationships with other partners — leaving their kids to pick a side.

Although, according to Billy Ray, none of the reports was true. The country singer moved on from his previous marriage and got engaged to Firerose in August 2022. He told People at the time that his family had “no hard feelings” about his new relationship.

“Everyone knew that that relationship was over a long time ago,” Billy Ray said about his ex-wife. “Everybody’s turning the page.”

Speculation died down for a year until Tish married Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023. Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus, were noticeably absent during the ceremony — which raised questions as to why.

While Miley had reportedly skipped out on her dad’s own nuptials, she attended her mom’s wedding and was also the maid of honor! She was joined by older sister Brandi Cyrus, who was a bridesmaid, and brother Trace Cyrus, as well.

“Dom, along with Miley, planned the entire thing,” Tish told Vogue at the time. “They knew we would all be together as a family and thought it would be the perfect time!”

As fans wondered why some Noah wasn’t in attendance or a bridesmaid, an ET source alleged that Noah wasn’t invited at all. ”

Noah and Tish haven’t been close since Tish started dating Dominic,” the insider revealed. “Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama.”

But what is the drama Tish was worried about? According to sources, the reason is quite unexpected … Keep reading to get a timeline of the alleged feud.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.