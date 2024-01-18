Do Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus speak anymore? The beloved father-daughter duo were inseparable while starring on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana series together. However, fans are convinced that the two family members aren’t as close as they used to be due to some rumored family drama. Keep reading for everything we know.

Is There a Cyrus Family Feud?

ICYMI, Billy Ray was married to longtime wife Tish Cyrus for over 25 years before officially calling it quits in 2022, filing for divorce that April. While they were together, Billy adopted Tish’s two children from a previous relationship, Brandi and Trace Cyrus, and the couple then welcomed three children together — Miley, Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus.

Following their 2022 breakup, both Billy Ray and Tish quickly moved on from one another. Billy proposed to Australian singer Firerose in August 2022, just months after finalizing his divorce with his ex-wife and the two were married in October 2023.

As for Tish, she married Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023. Trace, Miley and Brandi were in attendance to the ceremony, while Noah and Braison skipped out. After fans noticed that Tish’s two youngest children were MIA from the wedding, many assumed there was drama within the family pertaining to their parents’ new partners.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that she is “sad the family are at odds over her and Billy Ray’s respective romances,” referring to Billy Ray’s new wife.

That being said, a rep for the family denied any bad blood between any of the family members, per Us Weekly.

“Noah and Tish’s reps have spoken and can categorically confirm that this ‘source’ is absolutely false, and not from anyone close to the family,” the rep shared in a statement to Us Weekly. “The family is shocked and hurt by the false narrative taking shape on both social media and in the press and ask that everyone please respect their need for privacy at this time.”

What Has Miley Cyrus Said of Billy Ray Cyrus?

During her 2023 Disney+ special, Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), Miley spoke about her and her dad’s different relationship to fame — and how it affects them to this day.

“My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a sound stage, like, in a house with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof,” the Disney Channel alum began. “And I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also.

“That’s something that my dad didn’t have. I’ve seen how that affects a lot of people that go from having nothing to everything. It’s a really dangerous place,” Miley continued, before getting teary-eyed. “I think that’s where me and my dad’s relationship to fame and success is wildly different.”

She added, “Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me.”

