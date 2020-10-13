Is Hannah Montana really coming back? From the sound of it, Miley Cyrus has a pretty epic plan in place when it comes to rebooting the fan-favorite series!

Starring Miley, alongside Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Jason Earles, Moises Arias and Billy Ray Cyrus, the show premiered on Disney Channel in 2006. After four seasons and one feature film, Hannah Montana said its bittersweet goodbye to the network in 2011. Now, Hannah herself keeps teasing fans with the possibility of bringing the show back to TV.

“At some point, I’m definitely, I’m getting the wig out of storage,” the songstress said during an interview with Nashville’s 107.5 The River Radio Station in October 2020.

Even though there’s not many details about bringing the show back to Disney, Miley has left tons of clues for the biggest Hannah Montana fans throughout interviews over the years. Scroll through our gallery to read everything Miley has ever said about a Hannah Montana reboot.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.