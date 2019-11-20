This may be hard to believe, but Wednesday, November 20, 2019, is Cody Linley‘s birthday! Yep, the actor is turning 30 years old, and it’s pretty shocking how fast time has flown by. For those who forgot, he was only 16 when he played Jake Ryan in Hannah Montana, but it seriously feels like it was just yesterday.

Since the Disney Channel show came to an end in 2011, so many of the stars went on to accomplish a lot. As J-14 readers know, Miley Cyrus, for example, became one of the biggest names in Hollywood — releasing five studio albums over the years and starring in a bunch of movies and TV shows, including The Last Song, So Undercover and more. But some decided to leave the spotlight, like Emily Osment, for example, who actually took some time off to go to college!

But what about Cody and the rest of the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s love interests in the show? During the epic series, Miley’s character was paired with some pretty swoon-worthy guys. In honor of Cody’s birthday, J-14 decided to do some investigating and find out what they’re all up to now! Scroll through our gallery to see what all Miley’s boyfriends from Hannah Montana are doing these days.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.