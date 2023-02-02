Phineas and Ferb‘s endless summer continues! The iconic Disney Channel show is making its return for two more seasons, cocreator Dan Povenmire announced during the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. The two installments of the hit animated series will consist of 40 episodes in total. Keep reading for everything we know.

Is There a ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Reboot In the Works?

Dan, who created the show and also voiced Dr. Doofenshmirtz, announced the exciting news of two more Phineas and Ferb seasons in January 2023. “It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of Phineas and Ferb,” Dan shared in a statement. “I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation.”

In addition to Dan, the voice cast will also be reprising their roles, including Vincent Martella, Ashley Tisdale, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Alyson Stoner, Caroline Rhea and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh (who is also cocreator).

“Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with both heart and humor,” Disney Branded Television President, Ayo Davis, said in the announcement. “We couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic Phineas and Ferb in a big way.”

When and Where Will the ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Reboot Premiere?

Disney has yet to provide any information on when the new episodes will be released or where. The reboot will now be produced by Disney Branded Television, which is a division of the company which includes Disney Channel, Disney+, Disney Junior and Disney XD.

Phineas and Ferb first premiered in August 2007, on Disney XD. The initial TV series ran for a total of four seasons between 2009 and 2015. The last time Phineas and Ferb appeared on our screens was August 28, 2020, in Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.

The show follows the adventures of two step-brothers who attempt to make every day of summer vacation new and exciting. Such adventures include creating roller coasters in their backyard, traveling back in time and creating an entirely new season called “S’Winter” — all in a day’s work! We can’t wait to see what new adventures Phineas and Ferb have in store!

