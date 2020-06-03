Wednesday, June 3, 2020, is a very important day. And that’s because it’s Lalaine‘s birthday! That’s right. The actress that played Miranda in Lizzie McGuire is turning 33 years old today, and we seriously cannot believe how fast time has flown by. We mean, she was only 14 years old when the show premiered and boy, has she changed a lot since then.

Yep, the beloved beloved Disney Channel series (which also starred Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Jake Thomas, Clayton Snyder and Ashlie Brillault) aired it’s first episode on January 12, 2001 — over 19 years ago. And since then, the cast of the epic show has certainly grown up.

In honor of Lelaine’s birthday, we decided to do some investigating and see what they’re up to now, and you’re not going to believe how much they all accomplished! Whether they thrived in the industry or took a break from acting, they’ve all come a long way since the show ended.

Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of Lizzie McGuire is up to now, and prepare to be shook over how different they all look.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.