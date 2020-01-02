When Disney announced that they were bringing back one of the most iconic series ever, it was seriously a dream come true! For those who missed it, Lizzie McGuire is returning to the network over 18 years since its premiere, and fans are seriously freaking out.

Disney made the exciting announcement at their D3 Expo on August 23, 2019, and get this — not only is the network rebooting the fan favorite show, but Hilary Duff has already confirmed that she’ll be returning to play the famous character! She took to Instagram to gushed over the exciting news.

“SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl… and into her 30’s,” she wrote, alongside a series of throwback clips from the show.

“I’ve really missed her. I think now is a great time for her to come back in her 30s. You know she’s everybody’s best friend and I can’t wait to go on this next chapter with her, and I hope everyone is as excited as I am,” the actress added on her Instagram Stories.

As fans know, the original series ran from 2001-2004, and it followed 13-year-old Lizzie and her two best friends — Gordo and Miranda — as they navigated school, mean girls, boys and more! It was a huge part of all of our childhoods, so this is definitely the best news ever!

But naturally, fans have a lot of questions. Like, will the other OG stars return for the reboot? When will it premiere? Where will they be able to watch it? What exactly will it be about? And most importantly — is Lizzie married to Gordo in the new show? Not to worry, people, because J-14‘s got you covered. We went ahead and made a complete guide to the new show! Scroll through our gallery to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot.

