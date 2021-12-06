It’s safe to say that every Disney Channel show or movie had a mean kid in it. But let’s face it, as much as we hated those bullies, the series and films would not be the same without them! Seriously, just take Amber and Ashley from Hannah Montana, for example. They were constantly picking on Miley Cyrus‘ character. What about Lexi Reed from A.N.T. Farm? Stefanie Scott‘s character was not the nicest kid in school. Oh, and how could we forget about Kate from Lizzie McGuire? There wasn’t an episode that went by that she wasn’t causing trouble for Hilary Duff‘s character.

Another major mean girl example is Ashley Tisdale‘s High School Musical character, Sharpay Evans.

“It’s funny because a lot of young kids did react. You know, they loved Sharpay,” the actress told Good Morning America in August 2021. “And I remember Disney being like, ‘Why do the kids love this character? She’s supposed to be the villain.'”

Ashley added, “They had shown it to a couple of kids. An 8-year-old was like, ‘I love it because she knows what she wants and she goes and gets it,’ and I was like, ‘She totally understands! This 8-year-old understands this.’ … You love these characters and you want to see more of them on screen, so I wanted Sharpay to be the same way.”

When looking back at the character, the Merry Happy Whatever actress referred to Sharpay as “business-driven,” noting all she wanted to do was “work and do the musicals.”

But, going forward, Ashley wouldn’t want to play Sharpay again in the future.

“I just feel like I wouldn’t be able to really do that again and give it justice,” she told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021. “You know what I’m saying? I think at that moment in time, I was very unaware of myself and my surroundings, and I feel like that’s a big part of Sharpay. She is just not really aware, and so as I grew up and became more aware, I think that it’s just something that it wouldn’t be the same.”

It’s safe to say that the network definitely created some of the most epic mean kids ever. But wait, what do they look like now? J-14‘s got you covered! We decided to round up a bunch of then-and-now photos of the mean kids from your favorite throwback series, so prepare to be shook over their major glow ups! Scroll through our gallery to see what the Disney Channel bullies look like now!

