Are Demi and Selena still friends?

For those who forgot, Demi and Selena have been friends since they were practically babies! They met on set of Barney when they were only 7 years old, and have been super close ever since! They even starred in the movie Princess Protection Program together, and everyone was obsessed. But fans became worried about their friendship after Demi unfollowed the “Bad Liar” singer on Instagram in November 2018.

Some fans believed that Demi’s reason for unfollowing Selena might have had something to do with her interview with Elle Magazine, where Selena spoke out about Demi’s drug overdose.

“All I’m saying is, I reached out personally. I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I…I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So…it’s…that’s what I’ll say,” the brunette beauty said.

But when Selena’s comments about her friend quickly made headlines, she took to Instagram, where she explained that Demi wasn’t the “purpose” of the interview at all.

“Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been,” she wrote. “I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however, I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart.”

But in April 2019, a source told Life & Style that the ladies couldn’t be more proud and supportive of one another, and that their friendship was still going strong.

“Selena and Demi are determined to stay on the straight and narrow and are supporting each other as they prepare to make their comebacks,” the insider revealed. “Thanks to intense therapy they’re in a much better place and well enough to focus on their music. They’ve made a pact not to let the pressure of fame lead to self-destruction, and regularly text or call each other to check-in.” How sweet is that?!