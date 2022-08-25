Fans of both Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez know that the former child stars practically grew up together on Disney Channel, but that doesn’t mean they were friends — if anything, they were frenemies. They’re all grown up now and looks like they have put their rocky friendship in the past — but, what exactly happened?

Their feud, which dates all the way back to 2006, ranges from petty feuds between friends and boy drama that was just too strange to be considered coincidences.

Luckily, it’s been well over a decade since the former Disney stars’ ongoing feud started, and these days it seems like they’ve put everything that happened between them in the past. After all, Selena’s currently laser-focused on her acting career and Miley has been performing and dialed into music, so it’s safe to say everyone really grew up and moved on.

In fact, Selena shouted out the “Malibu” singer during her SNL monologue when she hosted the show on May 14, 2022. When talking about her friends that gave her advice before hosting the live comedy show, Selena mentioned Miley by name. “One of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus, said ‘Just be yourself and have fun,'” Selena said while doing a hilarious impression of Miley.

“And I was, like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ And she was, like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.’” LOL! We love how they are supportive of one another!

Miley said an interview with Capital FM, “I grew up collaborating with Demi and Selena. There was never any competition — when you are authentically yourself, no one can be you, so you’re never worried about someone stealing your place.”

How sweet?! Even though both parties matured a lot and put the drama and pettiness behind them, that doesn’t mean it never happened — and of course, we documented it all. Scroll through the gallery for the full scoop on Miley and Selena’s feud to friendship pipeline. You know you want to!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.