Sometimes celebrities can’t help themselves! Over the years a few major stars have gotten into unexpected feuds with other people in the industry — and things get made public.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have since reconciled their friendship, but the two musicians had a public feud for years. Things between them started to south in 2013 when Taylor’s backup dancers left her tour to join Katy on the road. Fans started to speculate that the former friends were feuding when Taylor released her song “Bad Blood” in 2014.

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” Taylor told Rolling Stone of the tune. “She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’ She did something so horrible. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now, I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

Although Taylor never mentioned Katy by name, the “Last Friday Night” songstress appeared to confirm the issues between them by tweeting, “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing,” amid the magazine article’s publication.

Katy, for her part, addressed the entire situation during a “Carpool Karaoke” appearance in May 2017. At the time, she was discussing the meaning behind her song “Swish Swish.” “There’s a situation. Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” Katy explained at the time. “It’s about backing dancers, there were three backing dancers. I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me.” Eventually, the two made amends — Katy extended an olive branch, which Taylor shared via Instagram Stories and the two teamed up for Taylor’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video. “What I’m so grateful for is that we did get to make up and we made up publicly to be an example of redemption,” Katy said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in July 2020 of their friendship. “It’s hard for young girls, growing up [with] cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff, so now we’re super friendly and I’ve always wanted the best for her, and we can talk about the best we want for each other.” Scroll through our gallery to see which other unexpected feuds have plagued Hollywood over the years.

