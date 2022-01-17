Dredging up the past. Feud rumors between Jamie Lynn Spears and Alexa Nikolas have been swirling since their Zoey 101 days, but the actresses are finally telling their sides of the story.

Following the show’s first season — which premiered in 2005 — there was some major speculation that, despite playing best friends on screen, Jamie Lynn (Zoey) and Alexa (Nicole) didn’t get along when the cameras stopped rolling. Over the years, both stars have appeared to subtly address the feud rumors via social media. In October 2020, when Jamie Lynn re-released the Zoey 101 theme song, she tagged Alexa in an Instagram post alongside a caption that read: “This isn’t Mean Girls — everyone can sit with us.”

Then, in January 2022, things came to a head. Prior to the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir Things I Should Have Said, excerpts from the book were leaked online and the Sweet Magnolias star spoke candidly about the alleged feud with Alexa.

“I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm in there,” the Nickelodeon alum shared via Instagram about her former costar’s book. “I recently thought we were fine after she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me while on set/being left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy.”

Continuing her post, Alexa said it took Jamie Lynn “awhile” to reach out and speculated that “the pressure from others made her address the issue.” The Criminal Minds alum went on to say that she “forgave” Jamie Lynn after “finally” receiving an apology but unfollowed her amid the ongoing drama between Jamie Lynn and her sister Britney Spears‘ conservatorship battle.

“I have no idea what is going on over there with her but I want absolute nothing to do with it,” Alexa continued, noting that Jamie Lynn had recently reached out to her but did not mention anything from her Things I Should Have Said book.

“She never addressed anything that she mentioned in the book to me personally because she knows everything she is saying is a total lie and I would have called her out on that. One on one,” Alexa wrote. “It’s sad to see someone not change after all these years. Nothing that she said in her book about me actually happened.”

While Jamie Lynn didn’t publicly respond to Alexa’s statement, eagle-eyed fans noticed that she “liked” the Instagram post.

Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of Jamie Lynn and Alexa’s rumored feud over the years.

