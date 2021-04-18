Fans of throwback Nickelodeon shows like Naked Brothers Band, Sam & Cat, iCarly, Big Time Rush, Drake & Josh are about to feel pretty old because most of the stars that they grew up watching are all grown up themselves now — and boy, do they look different.

Take Ariana Grande, for example. She starred in Victorious when she was only 16 years old, now she’s a global superstar! What about Jamie Lynn Spears? The actress was only 13 years old when Zoey 101 premiered, and now she’s a full-fledged adult with a husband and two kids!

Even Lilimar, who starred in both Bella and the Bulldogs and Knight Squad, has taken her career to new heights. In fact, the actress even caught up with J-14 exclusively in February 2021, and revealed what she thinks her Knight Squad character Sage would be up to now.

“From the last episode, they were basically made into knights, finally. That was always Sage’s main life goal, so I think right now she’s probably a very well experienced knight and would probably have a year or two under her belt by now,” the actress gushed. “I think we would probably see her [as] much more mature — I think she’s still wicked. I think she’s still bitter at some points. I think she’s still herself and still best friends with Buttercup. Now, she’s maybe a woman.”

In a video uploaded to her own YouTube channel in June 2020, Lilimar even recalled her fondest memories from the Bella and the Bulldogs set, revealing that she still has little to no knowledge about American football.

“I didn’t know anything before the show, didn’t know anything during the show, still don’t know anything after the show,” she joked at the time. “I mean, I’m familiar with the game’s vocabulary, I could tell you the difference between a quarterback and a linebacker, the rules of the game, a couple of basic things. But honestly, I don’t know much, nor would you catch me just randomly watching a game if it’s on.”

Over the years, fans have truly had the pleasure of watching these truly talented ladies grow up right in front of their eyes. J-14 went ahead and rounded up a bunch of then-and-now photos of some fan-favorite Nickelodeon actresses, so prepare to be shook over how much they’ve all changed over the years.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover 50 Nickelodeon girls who look completely different now compared to when they first started on the network.

