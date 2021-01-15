Former Nickelodeon star Lilimar caught up with J-14 and spilled some exclusive tea on her new series Cleopatra in Space. The actress — who fans may recognize from Knight Squad and Bella and the Bulldogs — stars as main character Cleo in the Peacock animated show, based on a series of graphic novels by the same name, and got real about what it was like adjusting to being a voice actress. Be sure to watch the video above and check out Cleopatra in Space, now streaming on Peacock!

