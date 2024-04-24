Skai Jackson was only five years old when she starred in the iconic Band-Aid commercial, which had her singing the now-iconic “Stuck On You” jingle that seemed to play on loop on the television throughout the late 2000s. Now 22 years old, the former Disney star is revisiting her past and partnering with the brand, who is rereleasing the track, in a move that the actress can only call “a full circle moment.”

J-14 spoke to the former Jessie actress, where she spoke about the internet rediscovering the commercial every few months, her relationship with social media, child stardom and so much more! Keep reading for our exclusive interview.

“This has been such a full, exciting, full circle moment for me,” Skai told J-14 exclusively. “I just remember seeing that jingle when I was five years old and it being so catchy and just seeing everyone also seeing it and it being on TV for so long, which was really surprising. So now to fast forward so many years later to be able to do the new jingle is just so amazing and I feel like everyone’s going to have so much fun with it.”

The actress also revealed that every few months, the internet realizes that — yes, that was her in the orange shirt and pigtails singing about Band-Aids.

“It happens all the time and it always goes viral on Twitter,” she said. “It’ll be like a thread of, like, iconic commercials and then the Band-Aid one is one of them, and then it’s people in the comments. They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ and now people are fully realizing that that’s me, but it’s such an iconic commercial. It’s like ‘How could you not realize that’s me?'”

While the brand has upgraded the original song, Skai still made sure to recreate the commercial via TikTok — even dressing in a similar outfit from what she wore more than 15 years ago. See below:

@skaijackson #ad OMG guys @BAND-AID Brand is bringing back their iconic #StuckOnYou jingle! I celebrated by rebooting my take on it back when I was five – still slaying that ‘fit. #throwback nostalgia💖🩹 Do you remember the words? Show me what you got by tapping the jingle track. ♬ BAND-AID® Brand Jingle – Gerry

“I try not to put too much of a thought process into it,” she said of making her own social media content. “I feel like when I do too much or think too hard, it just turns into something it doesn’t need to be and then I’m not going to end up posting it.”

Skai is best known for playing Zuri in the Disney Channel series Jessie, which she subsequently reprised in its sequel Bunk’d. As a young child star, she grew up on set, which she says was difficult to balance alongside schoolwork.

“It’s a lot of hard work. A lot of people don’t really realize that,” she said. “They kind of just see the final cut of everything, but they don’t know what goes into it. And not only just having to act, I had to go to school on top of that and balance everything and then do promos on the side when we were not filming.”

The Bunk’d star also shared some of her ambitions as an actress, and what film genre she’d most like to work on next.

“Honestly, I really want to do a good drama film or even a horror film,” she revealed. “Since I was a little kid, scary movies have always been my favorite. So I’m like, oh my gosh, I hope I get blessed to do one day. But definitely those two, I want to do everything besides comedy. I’ve done that before and I know I can do it, but I want to push myself to different limits.”

And what’s next for Skai Jackson?

“I have so many fun things coming up, which you guys will see when it happens,” she began, “but right now I’m just really excited with this partnership with Band-Aid and being able to release this new jingle and see everyone dance to it and have fun.”

