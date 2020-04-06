Happy birthday, Casey Simpson! The former Nickelodeon actor turned 16 years old on Tuesday, March 10, which means it’s been almost five full years since Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn officially premiered in 2014.

For those who forgot, the fan-favorite series said its bittersweet goodbye back in August 2018, after being on the air for four seasons. The show followed nine-year-old quadruplets Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn Harper who had nothing in common, but often fought. Viewers watched as, in each episode, the four kids worked together to solve every day problems.

Aside from Casey, the show also starred Aidan Gallagher, Mace Coronel, Lizzy Greene, Kyla-Drew Simmons, Brian Stepanek and Allison Munn. Since the show came to an end, the cast has all stayed in the Hollywood scene and some even went on to nab roles in some major TV shows and movies! Scroll through our gallery to see what the stars of Nicky, Ricky Dicky & Dawn are up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.