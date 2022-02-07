The That ’70s Show spinoff is in full swing with some familiar faces!

Titled That ’90s Show, the upcoming Netflix original series will star Kurtwood Smith (Red) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty), reprising their roles from the original series, which aired on FOX from 1998 to 2006. It was first announced in October 2021 that the fan-favorite series — which followed a group of six teenagers living in Point Place, Wisconsin — would get a spinoff. Months later, in February 2022, the full cast was announced.

Up and coming actress Callie Haverda is set to star as Leia Foreman, who is sent to Point Place so she can live with her grandparents Red and Kitty for the entire summer. While she’s there, the teen meets her own group of five friends — Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Jay (Mace Coronel), Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), Ozzie (Reyn Doi) and Nikki (Sam Morelos).

“HELLO WISCONSIN! I cannot begin to tell you how excited I am!!!!!” Callie wrote on Instagram following her casting announcement. In her own post, Ashley added, “HELLO WISCONSIN!! Feeling so fortunate right now. I can’t wait.”

Reyn, for his part, wrote, “FINALLY, I can share this with you all!” in an Instagram post.

And the stars have already started shooting the series. Debra Jo uploaded an Instagram post of her script alongside a caption that read, “And we have started.” Kurtwood posted a similar image, writing, “What’s that in my old 70’s Show chair?” showing off the first episode’s script.

Although it hasn’t been revealed whether any other original cast members will return, the That ’90s Show main character Leia is the daughter of Eric Foreman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon). Topher, for one, has previously discussed reprising his role if the opportunity ever came about.

“I would do it for sure because that was a very wonderful time for us,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2018. “We were all very close, having that experience every single day with each other. It was great to broadcast it out once a week, but, like, I’m still great friends with those guys.”

The actor continued: “So the fact that someone would pay us to go [hang] out together. If someone said to you, ‘What if I got your whole high school class back together and you hung out for a year?’ Yeah, I don’t think it will happen. It would be so hard to bring that crew together. For me, I’d do it if no one ever saw it. Just ’cause it would be great to hang out with them for a week or something.”

