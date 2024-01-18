It’s been more than six years since K.C. Undercover aired its first episode on January 18, 2015, and time has flown by!

For those who forgot, the series starred Zendaya, Veronica Dunne, Kamil McFadden, Trinitee Stokes, Kadeem Hardison, Tammy Townsend and more. It followed a high school girl named K.C. who got recruited by her parents to become a spy in a secret government agency. The show went on for three epic seasons before it went off the air on February 2, 2018, and ever since it ended, there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it.

“When I left Disney, there weren’t any families of color on the channel … I thought that was a big reason why I wanted to come back,” she told Variety in August 2017 about K.C. Undercover. “I think I’ve successfully made a show that not only allows for representation but sees girls in a powerful and strong position.”

As fans know, not only did Zendaya star on the fan-favorite series, but she produced it as well.

“It was either they did it, or I didn’t do it. It’s understanding your worth. If you’re in a place where you can move the needle, then do it,” the actress explained while chatting with The New York Times in June 2019. “I’ve been able to help show the young Disney kids other paths to go. So, hopefully, it makes it a little easier to make that kid-to-grown-up transition that everybody puts all this emphasis on.”

When it came time for her own transition out of the network, Zendaya told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2020 about feeling pressure to leave Disney.

“Being a young Disney actor, that’s one level, being a young Black woman is one level, and then being very hard on myself is another level. It’s also just a personal fear. I want to do a good job, and sometimes that can cause you to be fearful of things” she explained. “But I will say that there’s something that happens when a special character comes along, for me at least, and those fears melt away.”

In honor of the show’s major milestone, J-14 decided to take a trip down memory lane and check-in with the cast of K.C. Undercover to see what they’ve accomplished over the last few years. It turns out, some went on to star in a ton of TV shows and movies after the show ended, while others decided to step away from the limelight and start families of their own. But either way, they’ve all come a long way and fans are not going to believe how much they’ve grown!

