Disney Channel viewers said goodbye to K.C. Undercover almost three years ago when the series finale premiered on February 2, 2018.

The fan-favorite Zendaya series was all about a high school girl named K.C. who becomes a spy while dealing with all the trials and tribulations of growing up. When to came to starring in the TV show, the actress revealed that she initially wasn’t going to return to the network following her stint on Shake It Up.

“There were a lot of opportunities that weren’t really what I wanted to do,” she told Variety in August 2017. “I think a lot of people look at me in a certain way because I’ve been on the Disney Channel a long time.”

She continued, “When I left Disney, there weren’t any families of color on the channel … I thought that was a big reason why I wanted to come back. I think I’ve successfully made a show that not only allows for representation but sees girls in a powerful and strong position.”

Now, the actress has made a major name for herself in Hollywood and slays every role she gets. Of course, Zendaya is still a huge advocate, making her mark on the entertainment industry any way that she can. But when it came to saying goodbye to K.C. Undercover, fans have often wondered why the show ended when it did. Scroll through our gallery for all the details on why K.C. Undercover came to an end.

