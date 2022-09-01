She may not look tall on TV, but Zendaya is 5’10,” often towering over her costars and famous friends. But, the Euphoria star doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her height, especially because she loves wearing high heels.

“I always tell my fans that people are going to comment on your height regardless, so you might as well be as tall as possible and look good doing it!” the actress gushed to People in 2015.

Amid her fame — and romance with Spider-Man costar Tom Holland — Zendaya has been forced to defend her height. For reference, Tom is said to be 5’8,” so they have a few inches between them.

“This is normal, too,” she said of their relationship during an interview with SiriusXM in December 2021. “My mom is taller than my dad. My mom’s taller than everyone.”

In the same interview, Tom clarified, “[She’s] not that much taller. Let’s put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It’s not like, people say like, ‘How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.”

While promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home that same month, the duo explained how their height difference created some issues with a stunt on set.

“There’s a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge and he places me there,” Zendaya recalled on The Graham Norton Show at the time. “Because of our height difference … we were attached, so I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”

However, the two have made things work over the years — even if their first meeting was, kind of, memorable. “He says when we first met it was super awkward because he went for a handshake and I went for a hug. But I don’t remember that. I thought it was cool,” Zendaya said during an August 2017 interview with Variety. “I was worried because he’s so much shorter than me. I was like, ‘Damn it! It’s going to be weird because I’m super tall.’ But then we ended up doing the audition sitting. So that was good.” For the record, most of Zendaya’s costars have been shorter than her, and there are tons of photos to prove it. Shake It Up star Bella Thorne and K.C. Undercover actors Kamil McFadden and Veronica Dunne were not as tall as the Greatest Showman star. Speaking of the musical movie, she even had some height on Zac Efron! Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Zendaya towering over other stars.

