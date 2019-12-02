Since Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, it would seriously be a dream come true if they started dating, right?! Well guys, get ready because that might be the case. Yep, there are rumors making their way around the web that the two stars are boyfriend and girlfriend, and J-14 decided to break down their relationship once and for all.

It all started back in August, when the Shake It Up actress and the Netflix star were snapped on vacation in Greece together. In the months that followed, they were spotted on a series of dates, and get this — they were also caught celebrating Thanksgiving together in Australia! Wow, it definitely seems like things are heating up between them.

As fans know, Jacob previously dated his Kissing Booth costar Joey King. As for Zendaya, everyone has been shipping the former Disney star with her Spider-Man: Homecoming costar Tom Holland for quite some time now, but they’ve continuously insisted that they’re only friends.

OK, so what exactly is going on between Zendaya and Jacob and are they really an item? Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to their rumored romance.

