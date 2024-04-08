Zendaya is serving up tennis balls and tennis looks during the Challengers press tour! Not only that, but the Euphoria actress has dyed her hair blonde for the occasion — keep reading to see her best looks on the red carpet so far.

Coming off the Dune: Part Two press tour in February 2024, the former Disney star explained why she changed up her hair. “That’s why I dyed my hair. Just so it felt like a different press tour. A little reset,” Zendaya told Vogue in April 2024.

ICYMI, Zendaya plays Tashi in Challengers, a former tennis player prodigy who turns to coaching and oversees her husband Art’s (played by Mike Faist) career. Things intensify after Art, while on a losing streak, is forced to play against his childhood best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick (Josh O’Connor), which ignites an intense love triangle.

“I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, ‘grown-up’ role and into that next phase,” Zendaya said of her role during an Elle interview in August 2023. “It was a little bit scary to take on, which I think is a good feeling. To be like, ‘Ooh, can I do this?’ You could run from that feeling and stay safe and comfortable, or you can go, ‘You know what, f–k it.’”

The film is set for release on April 26, 2024, and is directed by Luca Guadagnino, an Oscar-winning director who has directed films such as Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All, which both star Timotheé Chalamet, who is a close friend to Zendaya’s. In fact, Timotheé revealed his excitement for his Dune costar to work with Luca during an interview with Variety in November 2022.

“She’s really become a sister,” Timothée told the outlet. “I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend, and also to share stories about how amazing it is to work with Luca [Guadagnino], because we worked with him back-to-back on wildly different projects.”

“What Luca’s really good at is finding sensuality and desire,” Zendaya told Empire in August 2023, about the film’s director . “There’s so much in just glances. The tension builds. Not having the release is a good thing sometimes.”

Styled by her longtime stylist Law Roach, the Euphoria actress has been stealing the Challengers press tour spotlight with her stunning looks so far. Keep scrolling to see photos of them all.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.