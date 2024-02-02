The wait is finally over! With Dune 2 releasing in theaters on March 1, 2024, we’ve broken down what to expect for the second installment of the hit book-turned-film series starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

What Is ‘Dune: Part Two’ About?

Major spoiler alerts! At the very end of Dune, Paul (played by Timothée) and his mother, Lady Jessica (played by Rebecca Ferguson), located the Freeman. After Paul duels and ultimately kills Janis (played by Babs Olusanmokun), the film ends with Paul determined to bring peace to Arrakis.

However, many fans left stumped at the end of the film because it felt incomplete.

Movie goers thought that the science fiction flick ended abruptly and was hoping to see a complete picture, however, it’s important to remember that Dune is a six-part-book series. The film only covers about half of the first book, whereas the second movie will wrap up the novel.

The longline for Dune: Part 2 states that the film will “explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family,” per Rotten Tomatoes.

Who Is In the Cast of ‘Dune Part: Two’?

If you thought the casting in first film was impressive, wait till you hear who’s in the sequel! Both Zendaya and Timothée will be reprising their roles as Chani and Paul, with Rebecca returning as Paul’s mother. Aside from those familiar faces, there will also be some new A-List stars added to the cast.

Florence Pugh will be playing Princess Irulan in the upcoming film alongside Austin Butler. who will star as the Harkonnen heir, Feyd-Rautha. Christopher Walken has also been added to the list of A-list actors. He will be playing Irulan’s father, Emperor Shaddam IV.

Unfortunately, some cast members will not be returning for Dune 2! Jason Momoa, who played Duncan Idaho, will not likely be featured in the sequel since his character was killed off (unless there’s a flashback!). Oscar Isaac, who played Paul’s father will probably not see the light of day in the new film since his character also died.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 1, 2024, Zendaya, Austin, Florence and Timothée discussed their time filming the sequel.

When asked what was it like to work alongside “legends” of the industry, the Call Me By Your Name actor joked, “They were more wild than us, honestly. I feel like we’re the tamest four 20-year-old actors you can find in L.A., really. The most extravagant thing we do is get dinner.”

During the same segment, the late night talk host asked Austin about his character’s appearance. In case you haven’t seen the trailer, the Elvis star looks unrecognizable as he’s completely hairless and painted in all white.

He joked, “It was so liberating not having eyebrows. You don’t realize how much they weigh you down.”

And how long did it take the make-up team to create the look each time? Austin revealed just a mere five hours!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.