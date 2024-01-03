Cinema is back! 2024 is set to be a huge year for film — from Dune: Part Two finally being released to the Ariana Grande-led movie musical Wicked premiering at the end of the year. Keep reading for some of our most anticipated movies of 2024.

First, we must begin with the sequel to Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet‘s 2021 film, Dune. The franchise is based off the 1965 epic science fiction series written by Frank Herber, and has had one prior adaptation in 1984. It follows the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée), a young heir to a noble family who is thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis.

Zendaya plays Chani in Dune, a Fremen and Paul’s love interest, which premiered in October 2021.

“The universe of Dune is a complex world of geopolitics and with tons of ecological and technological metaphors that hold up today,” Timothée told Vanity Fair in April 2023. “But at the center, there’s this relationship where Chani sort of becomes a moral compass.”

The second film is set to premiere on March 1, 2024, where some new characters will be introduced, including Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan!

Irulan is the daughter of a ruling emperor of the galaxy named Shaddam IV of House Corrino. She is the eldest of the emperor’s five daughters; her sisters are Chalice, Wensicia, Josifa, and Rugi.

Another movie we can’t wait to watch is the film adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical that is Wicked. ICYMI, Ariana was cast as one of the main leads, Glinda, back in November 2021, along with Tony-winning actress Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

In April 2022, it was announced that the film would be separated into two parts, one being released in December 2024 and the other the following year. Director Jon M. Chu explained he wanted to do the musical right, not wanting to cut down on too many musical numbers and important characters. Chu explained that the creative team decided to give themselves “a bigger canvas” by splitting the adaptation into two separate movies.

“With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told,” he explained.

Click through our gallery to uncover our most highly anticipated movies of 2024 in chronological order.

