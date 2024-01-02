Have you entered the world of BookTok yet? The literary side of TikTok has so many amazing recommendations — but sometimes, it can be overwhelming on what you should read next. Don’t worry, though, because we broke down which of the trending BookTok reads you should delve into next based entirely off of your zodiac sign! Keep reading to uncover your next read.

One series BookTok can’t stop talking about is the Empyrean series by Rebecca Yarros. The first book titled Fourth Wing follows Violet Sorrengail, a 20-year-old who must enlist into Basgiath War College to become an elite dragon rider.

The first novel from the Empyrean series dropped in May 2023, with its sequel Iron Flame premiering in November 2023. The series will be a total of five books, Yarros confirmed in 2023.

“I love how it flows with the first one, and how they designed the series to go back and forth with each other,” Yarros told TODAY.com in May 2023 of the two first Fourth Wing books. “The books are fully potted for five books. The whole series is plotted out and arced and all of that. And I think it really deals with the theme of history: Who’s allowed to tell our history, and what happens when only people in power are the ones who record our history.”

Another popular author on BookTok is, of course, Sarah J. Maas. The romantasy author has written three trending series: Throne of Glass, A Court of Thorns and Roses and Crescent City. The third book of Crescent City is set for release in January 2024, and may be her most anticipated title yet!

“Right now, it’s a trilogy,” Maas told Bookish in 2020 of the Crescent City novels. “But we’ll see. I go to all this trouble to build a world and create these characters, but I’m somehow going to say goodbye after just three? I’m not sure if I can; I get too attached. The ACOTAR series was supposed to be three, and it’s gone beyond that. So I have a feeling it’ll be more than three.”

Click through our gallery to uncover which book you should read based on your zodiac sign.

