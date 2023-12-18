The Sarah J. Maas universe is expanding! Crescent City 3, or the House of Flame and Shadow, is set for release in 2024 and might be the popular author’s most anticipated novel yet. Keep reading for everything we know about the third book, plot and release date.

Warning: spoilers on Maas’ books ahead.

When Will ‘Crescent City 3’ Be Released?

The House of Flame and Shadow is slated for release on January 30, 2024, and serves as the third book within the Crescent City series.

ICYMI, the series follows a half-fae, half-mortal girl named Bryce Quinlan, who lives on the planet of Midgard.

How Did ‘Crescent City 2’ Leave Off?

Seriously, if you haven’t read Crescent City 2 yet, it’s time to click out of this article — this is your final warning!

At the end of House of Sky and Breath, Bryce finds herself in Prythian, a.k.a. the continent where Maas’ highly popular series A Court of Thorns and Roses is set. After she opens a portal to escape the evil Asteri, the leaders of Midgard, she accidentally ends up in Prythian while Hunt Athalar, her partner, and her brother, Ruhn Danaan, are left behind and taken prisoner by the Asteri.

House of Flame and Shadow will start off right where the second book left off, while Bryce is introduced to the characters from ACOTAR, including Feyre and her mate Rhysand, according to Bloomsbury.

During a 2023 appearance on “Live Talks Los Angeles,” Maas set the record straight on some of the fan theories circulating around TikTok about the book’s protagonist and her partner. As its common for Maas’ female protagonists not to end up with their first love interest, readers were convinced that Hunt wasn’t the “mate” of Bryce, a.k.a. the one she’ll ultimately end up with.

“Since this is a spoiler talk, I will say yes, he is her mate,” Maas revealed. “They are mates.”

“I was like, you know what, I’m gonna do a real doozy on everyone, and I’m gonna have the love interest here be the one at the end — if they both make it to the end,” she said. However, Maas also went on to “pass” a question regarding whether or not “mate” means the same thing in Crescent City as it does in ACOTAR.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.