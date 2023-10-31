Have you read Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros yet? The extremely popular fantasy series was released in early 2023, quickly blew up on TikTok, became a New York Times best seller — and already has a live-action adaptation on the way!

Keep reading for details on the upcoming TV show.

Are They Making a ‘Fourth Wing’ TV Show?

A Fourth Wing TV show is official in the works by Amazon and Outlier Society, a.k.a. Michael B. Jordan’s production company. Outlier has acquired the rights to not only Fourth Wing, but its four remaining planned books in Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing-universe, also titled The Empyrean book series.

Rebecca will be acting as a non-writing executive producer on the show.

Per the official logline for the Fourth Wing TV series, “Enter the brutal world of Basgiath War College where there is only one rule: Graduate or Die. Twenty-year-old Violet Sorrengail expected to live a quiet life among books and history. Now, the commanding general― her tough-as-talons mother―has ordered Violet to join the hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders. If the fire-breathing beasts don’t kill her, one of her fellow riders just might. Suspense, action, romance, and dragons blend together in a propulsive fantasy adventure from NYT bestselling author Rebecca Yarros.”

Rebecca posted her excited over the upcoming adaptation via Instagram in October 2023.

“I’m so humbled and thrilled to announce that FOURTH WING has been optioned and is currently in development for a TV series by Amazon MGM Studios with Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society producing,” she wrote. They’re an ABSOLUTELY incredible team, and I can’t wait to see their adaptation of Fourth Wing brought to life! I have all the faith in the world in them!⁠”

⁠She added, “And OMMMMG, I get to executive produce, too! Words can’t portray just how excited I am and how grateful to work with such amazing people!⁠”

What Is ‘Fourth Wing’?

Fourth Wing debuted on May 3, 2023, quickly gaining immense popularity on TikTok, subsequently skyrocketing the novel onto the New York Times Bestseller list, where it stayed for 25 weeks and spent 13 of those at No. 1.

The fantasy series includes a mix of romance, a Hunger Games-level of carnage and of course, dragons.

When Is Second ‘Fourth Wing’ Book Being Released?

The second Fourth Wing book, titled Iron Flame, will be released on November 7, 2023.

