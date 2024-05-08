Nicholas Galitzine is booked and busy — from playing Prince Charming in Camila Cabello‘s Cinderella to a soldier in Sofia Carson‘s Purple Hearts movie, the actor definitely knows how to play a heartthrob. With his long list of famous costars (including Anne Hathaway), fans are wondering more about the actor — from his age, his love life, and yup, his height! Keep reading to uncover how tall Nicholas is IRL.

How Tall Is Nicholas Galitzine?

Nicholas is 6-foot, exactly.

ICYMI, the tall king has been nabbing roles left and right in Hollywood! Just some of those roles include Prime Video’s 2021 adaptation of Cinderella, Netflix’s Purple Hearts, Prime Video’s other adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue, to *another* Prime Video adaptation for The Idea of You.

Prior to taking up acting, the British star had plans to become a pro-rugby player, until a series of injuries ended his career.

“These people in my life who were supposed to be positive masculine figures, I felt their shame in me: shame that my body wasn’t working properly,” he told British GQ in May 2024, of his exposure playing the sport.

The experience led him to take on roles of men who feel “trapped” by masculinity in one way or another, as he felt the same way for a long time. “I was a very scared young man,” he told the outlet. “And I think a lot of men are really scared. I think they’re scared of their own mortality. I think they’re scared of being found out. There’s this notion in masculinity that you have to be in control and certain of everything.”

That being said, the actor has also had some trouble in those same acting roles, with fans conflating him as his past characters. One instance being his character in Red, White & Royal Blue, where he plays a queer prince of England.

“I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories,” he told GQ. “I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt. At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality.”

