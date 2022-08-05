From Camila Cabello to Sofia Carson, Nicholas Galitzine has had some amazing leading ladies! So, does Nicholas have a leading partner in real life? Keep reading to discover his relationship history here.

Who Is Nicholas Galitzine?

Nicholas is most well-known for his role in 2021’s Cinderella as Prince Charming alongside costar Camila Cabello and 2022’s Purple Hearts with Sofia Carson. He’s also starred in The Craft: Legacy, Chambers, High Strung and The Watcher in the Woods.

Fun fact: Nicholas’ father Geoffrey Galitzine was born into a family of Russian princes — no wonder he keeps playing princes on the big screen!

“Playing a prince, in a lot of ways, for a lot of projects, I think, can be very one-dimensional,” the London native revealed to Flaunt Magazine in July 2021. “Funnily enough, I auditioned for another prince, right before Cinderella, and got all the way through the process, and kept thinking how I was trepidatious about it, because the character seemed to tread the same path as all of these other one-dimensional princes. I got right down to the director session, and it didn’t go my way. I called my agents and I said, ‘I just think I need to swear off of princes for a little bit, because it just didn’t feel very gratifying.’”

He described Prince Robert of Cinderella “much more multifaceted than his other princely contemporaries” and was eager to jump into the role. “For a lot of young actors, being a prince, it might on the outside seem, superficially, like a great thing. Creatively, though, it might feel kind of repressed, but it certainly was not that experience for me.”

The 27-year-old is also set to star in Red White & Royal Blue, where he’ll play another prince named Prince Henry!

Is ‘Purple Hearts’ Star Nicholas Galitzine Dating Anyone?

As of now, Nicholas does not seem to be dating anyone — or he likes to keep his relationship out of the public eye. There have many dating rumors between himself and his leading ladies, but for the most part, that just seems to be fans’ wishful thinking.

Who Has Nicholas Galitzine Dated?

It doesn’t look like Nicholas has had any public relationship as of yet. However, in an interview with Wonderland Magazine in July 2019, Nicholas revealed that he originally got into acting due to a crush on a girl. “I had a serious crush on a girl who was attending the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and she was one of the performers. I went through with [the event] so that I could pursue this girl.”

He continued, “And I came back with this acting agency.”

