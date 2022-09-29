Since starring in Cinderella, Purple Hearts and (soon) Red, White & Royal Blue, Nicholas Galitzine is the actor’s name on everybody’s lips! His rise to stardom has also risen to fan’s curiosity into his love life. So, is he dating his Chambers costar, Lilli Kay? Keep reading to find out.

Are Nicholas Galitzine and Lilli Kay Dating?

Short answer: not anymore. Nicholas and Lilli first stirred up dating rumors in 2019, after the two posted photos of one another on Instagram and were seen out in public while starring in Chambers together, a series on Netflix that premiered in April 2019 for one season. However, it seems the pair have since moved on as Lilli looks to currently be dating Uli Kocemba — as seen on their Instagram.

Nicholas also appears to be single, as keeps his romantic relationships private.

Who Is Nicholas Galitzine Dating?

Nicholas hasn’t had many public relationships throughout his years in the spotlight. Of course, there have been dating rumors between himself and his leading ladies, but for the most part, that just seems to be fan speculation

The London native experienced such wishful thinking after his movie Purple Hearts premiered on Netflix in August 2022, where he starred alongside Sofia Carson. While the costars might be together in Purple Hearts, they are not dating in real life! Sofia is similar to Nicholas in that she makes an effort to keep her relationships off the internet. What’s more, she has also specifically shared that she does not want to date anyone in the acting industry.

“I made a decision about two years ago that I don’t want to date anyone in the [entertainment] business,” she told Cosmopolitan in May 2019. ” So as you can imagine, that makes it a little bit difficult.”

Sofia further revealed why she keeps her romantic relationships offline in an interview with Extra in January 2022. “To me, it’s about my art and the music and the films that I put out into the world and not about my personal life,” the Disney alum explained. “I still do love sharing personal moments that are special to me with fans, but it was definitely a choice to keep my private life private because it’s not what this is about for me. It’s about more than that.”

