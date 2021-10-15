That’s a wrap! Sofia Carson has finished production on her upcoming musical movie Purple Hearts.

“And just like that, that’s a wrap on Purple Hearts and on my dearest Cassie,” the actress shared via Instagram in October 2021. “I’ve found it almost impossible to put into words what this film, what Cassie, has meant to me. Four years ago, @thisislizallen believed in me to partner with her on this journey — she believed in me as an actress, producer and songwriter. And together, we ventured into this beautiful world that is Purple Hearts.”

It was first announced in November 2020 that Sofia was set to star in the movie in which she’s also an executive producer. Then, in August 2021, Nicholas Galitzine — who played Prince Charming in the September 2021 Cinderella — was cast as her counterpart in the story. Aside from acting and producing, the Descendants alum is also set to write and perform the film’s entire soundtrack.

“To @netflix, thank you, to infinity and beyond. To our cast and crew, you poured your entire hearts and souls into this film, and now we are family forever and for always,” Sofia added in her Instagram caption. “I don’t know how to say goodbye to this beautiful world we created, but I know with utmost certainty that our hearts will never be the same. Our hearts are forever colored purple. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The “Fool’s Gold” songstress also added a special message to the film’s director, Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum.

“Being your Cassie has been one of the greatest and most fulfilling honors of my life,” Sofia wrote. “Every moment of every day, you guided us with your relentless pursuit of pure, raw, honesty and it was terrifying, and deeply vulnerable, but most of all, so incredibly beautiful. My admiration for you is infinite.”

In a September 2021 interview with Collider, the Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists alum explained the movie has been a product of her collaboration with the director. Sofia noted that she’s “forever grateful” that they were able to work together on this project.

“This story is about choosing not to see color and choosing love, above all things, and how a red heart and a blue heart can come together and choose love. That can change the world in the most beautiful way,” she teased. “I came on as a writer, as well, for the music. I was able to write with someone that — I’m not sure if I can say who it is quite yet — but my cowriter on this project is one of the greatest writers of our generation and I’m so grateful to work with him. We really poured our hearts into bringing Cassie’s music to life. It’s just been the most challenging role of my life and the most rewarding one, so far, as well.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Purple Hearts so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.