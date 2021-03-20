Nearly two years after Pretty Little Liars came to an end in 2017, Freeform premiered the fan-favorite series’ spinoff show Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists in March 2019.

Just like its parent series, PLL: The Perfectionists was based on a series of books by the author Sara Shepard. But unlike the show that proceeded it, this installment only lasted one season on the air. Featuring original PLL characters Alison DeLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal (Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish), the PLL: The Perfectionists took place after the PLL series finale.

Ali, for her part, moved out of Rosewood to teach at Beacon Heights University. While working as a professor at the school, she discovered that her frenemy Mona has also accepted a position in the college’s admissions department while attempting to uncover the truth about two dead students — Taylor (Hayley Erin) and Nolan Hotchkiss (Chris Mason). Ali and Mona, along with students Ava Jalali (Sofia Carson), Caitlin Park-Lewis (Sydney Park) and Dylan Walker (Eli Brown), work together to figure out who killed their friends. Along the way, they find out that Taylor isn’t actually dead at all.

Due to the show’s cancellation after one season, the characters didn’t get the proper ending fans hoped and wished for. When the cast reunited via Zoom in June 2020, the stars revealed what they thought their characters would be up to.

“I would hope that Alison and Emily [Fields] got back together,” Sasha said, per Teen Vogue, referring to her OG PLL relationship. “Maybe they would have reconciled and [Alison] could see her kids more. Ultimately, that’s where her heart was.”

Janel predicted that “Mona would have ended up working at the CIA,” and Sofia said her character’s biggest aspirations came true. “Ava moves to New York and she’s a fashion designer, because that was her dream, the former Disney Channel star gushed.

Even thought the show ultimately came to an end, the cast said they still had an epic time shooing PLL: The Perfectionists‘ one season. “It was really an honor,” Sofia said during the cast reunion. “We became like a family. It was something we’ll all cherish forever, to be part of something so big and so beloved.”

Who knows, now that there’s a Pretty Little Liars reboot in the works on HBO Max, fans may get a surprise appearance from these characters once more! Scroll through our gallery to see what the PLL: The Perfectionists stars have been up to since the show was canceled.

