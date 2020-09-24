The Liars are back and better that ever. A Pretty Little Liars reboot is officially headed to HBO Max, according to Variety.

Called Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the show is “set in the present day, 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart,” the publication reported. As for the new group of Liars, no one has been cast just yet, but the series will follow “a group of disparate teen girls who find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago.”

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teamed up with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina producer Lindsay Calhoon Bring to bring this new story to life.

“Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and we can’t wait,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement to Variety. Robert and Lindsay added, “We’re such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different. So we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements.”

The original Pretty Little Liars starred Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, and Shay Mitchell. It came to an end in 2017 after seven years on the air. PLL had two spinoff series in the past — Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists — which were both canceled after one season.

Lucy — who played Aria Montgomery in the series — spoke about a possible reboot in May and told Entertainment Tonight that “anything is possible.”

When talking to J-14 exclusively, Brendan Robinson — who played Lucas Gottesman — said he would “totally be down” for a PLL reboot.

“I would love that. I’m curious if it would be a reboot, like a series reboot or if it would be in the form of like a two hour movie,” the actor gushed. “Any opportunity to work with people that I like to work with, and kind of ‘go home’ if you will, I’m totally up for that.”

