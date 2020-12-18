It’s no secret that Ashley Benson and G-Eazy is one of Hollywood’s biggest couples at the moment, but it turns out the Pretty Little Liars has actually been linked to some pretty famous faces before falling in love with the rapper.

Fans know that the actress and model Cara Delevingne were together for more than two years before calling it quits in May 2020. “This split is not surprising to Ashely and Cara’s inner circle,” a source told Life & Style following the breakup news. “The thing is that no one wanted it to be true. They were great together, a dynamic duo and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard.” Prior to her longterm love Ashley was romantically linked to Justin Bieber‘s stylist, one of her PLL costars and an actor from Glee in the past.

Now, she seems to be in a happy relationship with G-Eazy. In fact, a source told Us Weekly in November 2020 that the couple is “having fun and doing well.”

“They’re super comfortable with each other and have bonded a ton during the quarantine,” the insider said, adding, “Ashley and G-Eazy have become super serious. But not in terms of an engagement, marriage or a baby yet.”

What went down in Ashley’s past relationships? Scroll through the gallery to uncover all the tea.

