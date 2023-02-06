Is Ashley Benson on or off the dating market? The Pretty Little Liars actress split from G-Eazy in 2022 following their on-and-off relationship, but has she since moved on? Keep reading to uncover Ashley’s relationship status.

Is Ashley Benson Single?

Ashley, 33, is currently dating Brandon Davis, 43, who is the grandson of oil tycoon Marvin Davis.

“They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people,” a source told People, who first broke the news on February 3, 2023.

Who Has Ashley Benson Dated?

G-Eazy and Ashley first sparked dating rumors in May 2020, after they were caught smooching in a now-viral video. Months later, a source told Us Weekly in November 2020 that the couple was “having fun and doing well.”

While they kept their romance under wraps for the most part, G-Eazy — whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum — spoke out about his relationship with Ashley for the first time during an October 2020 interview.

“She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s a special one. Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often.”

The two broke up for the first time in February 2021, getting back together in January 2022. It’s unclear what happened between them since, as Ashley is now with Brandon, but we think it’s safe to say they broke up.

Before G0-Eazy, Ashley made headlines for her two-year relationship with actress and model Cara Delevingne.

Shortly after their breakup in 2020, the PLL alum opened up to Cosmopolitan UK on why she prefers to keep relationships private.

“The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it,” she said. “People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don’t really know anything at all.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.