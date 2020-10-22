When romance rumors first started swirling between Ashley Benson and G-Eazy in May 2020, fans were seriously shook. The pair were caught smooching in a video that went viral weeks after news broke that the Pretty Little Liars alum had split from Cara Delevingne after two years together.

More recently, sources told E! News that the couple is “very serious” about each other and explained that the “relationship works because they balance each other out and love to have fun.”

“Many people in their friend group thought Ashley and G would be a short fling,” the insider told the publication on October 21, 2020. “They have been inseparable for months and are basically living together at this point.”

The continued, “They both make each other laugh all day long. G-Eazy thinks that Ashley brings him more down to earth and keeps him grounded. It’s been very healthy so far and they are in a great place.”

These comments came after G-Eazy — whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum — spoke out about his relationship with the actress for the first time on October 16, 2020.

“She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s a special one. Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often.”

Now, J-14 decided to break down this whirlwind romance from the beginning. Scroll through our gallery for a look inside Ashley and G-Eazy’s relationship.

